FOLLOW UP: Have northwest side roads been plowed TWO WEEKS since snowstorm?

MILWAUKEE — A follow-up to see if the Milwaukee Department of Public works leaders kept the promise they made to city aldermen during a Public Works committee meeting at City Hall Wednesday, that they would clean roads that have been snow covered on the northwest side since January 12.

DPW leaders were grilled by Alderman Lamont Westmoreland on why his resident are dealing with a slippery mess.

TMJ4 News followed up to show how the clean up was going Thursday, and then on Friday exactly two weeks after that big snow storm. You can view the latest updated report that aired Friday at 5 p.m. above.

To report any maintenance issues you may need on your side streets like snow covered roads you can call the city number at (414) 286-CITY.

