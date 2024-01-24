Milwaukee alderman shares residents' complaints about snow removal

MILWAUKEE — Fed-up neighbors on Milwaukee's northwest side reached out to city leaders to say their roads are not plowed nearly two weeks after our huge snowfall.

Alderman Lamont Westmoreland showed public works leaders nearly 30 complaints from constituents about treacherous conditions.

He also shared his own photo near 88th and Center, where the roads are now full of slush and ice, to the point where the road meets Wauwatosa, where the road is compeletely plowed.

Ald. Westmoreland

"All of the people that live there, that is what they see every single day, so what are we saying to those folks as to why we can’t see the pavement?"

Public works leaders say they had plow workers on long rotating hours to plow during this historic snowfall. They add that they plan to do all they can to clean up these roads.

