TMJ4 News' Charles Benson has 1-on-1 with MPD Chief Norman after violent weekend

MILWAUKEE — A cycle of deadly violence in Milwaukee claimed nearly two dozen victims over the weekend and the city is looking for ways to make it stop.

Twenty-two people shot in 20 separate incidents, stretching from the city's south side to the far northwest side. But most of it was concentrated within four blocks of Center Street. It is a part of the city long plagued by shootings.

Milwaukee's police chief pleaded for help from the public on Monday.

"I'm not afraid to say this, without any hesitation. We need your help. We need the public's help out with this," Milwaukee Police Department Chief Jeffrey Norman said. "This can not just be the Milwaukee Police Department begging and waiting for the information to come."

So, what is it going to take to reverse the city's rising number of murders? For that, TMJ4's Charles Benson turned to MPD Chief Norman about who needs to step up, what is working, and how do we move forward.

