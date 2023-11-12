TMJ4 News celebrates high honor for long-time editor

MILWAUKEE — The TMJ4 News team is celebrating a big accomplishment. Susan Valovic, an editor at TMJ4, was among six Wisconsin television professionals to be recognized for next year’s Silver Circle Honorees.

The announcement was made Saturday evening at the 65th annual Midwest Emmy Awards ceremony in Chicago. The Silver Circle is made up of people who have made an impact on our communities through serving in the T.V. industry for twenty-five years or more.

The website says the Gold & Silver Circle honor society follows the mission of “excellence in television.”

“The Silver Circle recognizes those professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25 years or more. Gold Circle members have served the industry for 50 years or more. Gold and Silver Circle members are honored for more than their longevity -- they are honored for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting standards of achievement we can all hope to emulate. These honorees also give back to the community as mentors, educators and volunteers.”

Valovic has been with TMJ4 for 33 years. She joins current employees Rick Rietbrock, Tony Lucas, Jim Wilson, Carole Meekins, and Charles Benson.

She is known to the newsroom to always have a smile on her face and a desk drawer full of candy. Her hard work and dedication are an integral part of TMJ4 News.

She will be inducted next year at the Silver Circle Induction Ceremony.

