News Today co-anchor Adriana Mendez welcomes baby daughter

TMJ4 News Today officially has a new team member. News Today co-anchor Adriana Mendez welcomed her daughter Naomi Sharon on Nov. 12 at 10:19 p.m.

RELATED: TMJ4 anchor Adriana Mendez announces pregnancy, expecting baby girl in December

The announcement was made during Friday’s broadcast on News Today on Nov. 14. Mendez said her baby girl arrived earlier than expected at 37 weeks, weighing just over 7 pounds.

Watch the announcement here:

TMJ4 anchor Adriana Mendez welcomes baby daughter Naomi

She has been away from the anchor desk for the past couple of days, busy soaking in motherhood. Mendez first announced that she and her husband, Ryan, were expecting a baby girl on air back in June, when she revealed she named her daughter after her grandmother, who died from ovarian cancer, as well as Ryan’s grandmother.

TMJ4's Adriana Mendez

“We’re just so excited to share that our team here is growing by one,” Mendez said back in June.

To watch her announcement from this past summer, click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error