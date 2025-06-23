TMJ4 anchor Adriana Mendez announces pregnancy, expecting baby girl in December

TMJ4 anchor Adriana Mendez announced that she and her husband, Ryan, are expecting a baby girl in December.

Mendez shared the exciting news during Monday’s broadcast of News Today on June 23.

Watch the announcement here:

TMJ4’s Adriana Mendez announces she’s expecting a baby girl

“We’re just so excited to share that our team here is growing by one,” Mendez said.

The couple has already chosen a name for their daughter — Naomi Sharon — which holds special significance for their family. Mendez revealed that the name honors both her grandmother, who passed away from ovarian cancer, and Ryan’s grandmother.

The soon-to-be parents aren’t the only ones thrilled about the new addition. Mendez’s parents are eagerly preparing for their new grandchild.

“My dad already bought like a four-foot dollhouse, and I’m like, she won’t be able to use this for years!” Mendez joked.

From all of us here at TMJ4, congratulations, Adriana!

