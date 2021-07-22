Title rewards Antetokounmpo's decision to commit to Bucks

MILWAUKEE — This could have been the offseason in which Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the free-agent market and potentially joined forces with another superstar player to try winning multiple titles together.

Antetokounmpo will spend the summer celebrating a title instead.

Leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship in half century rewarded Antetokounmpo for his December decision to sign a supermax extension with them.

Antetokounmpo averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5 assists to help the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 4-2 in the NBA Finals.

