Tight race between Evers and Michels, Barnes leads Johnson: MU Poll

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University Law School has released its latest poll results, showing a statistical tie between Gov. Tony Evers and businessman Tim Michels in Wisconsin's governor race. Respondents meanwhile showed slightly more support for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes compared to incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson in the state's Senate race.

Marquette interviewed 811 registered voters from Aug. 10 through Aug. 15, with the results having a margin of error of +/- 4.2 percentage points.

45% of those surveyed said they plan on voting for Evers, while 43% said they'd throw their support behind Michels. 7% said they'd support independent candidate Joan Ellis Beglinger.

Back in June, the numbers stood at 48% for Evers and 41% for Michels. Wednesday's poll results come after Michels won the Wisconsin primary election on Aug. 9, beating former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Vote for Wisconsin governor among registered voters



Poll dates Evers Michels Beglinger Other Don’t know Refused 8/10-15/22 45 43 7 0 3 2 6/14-20/22 48 41 NA 2 8 2

Within their respective parties, Evers has support from 91% of Democrats and Michels has support from 89% of Republicans, according to respondents.

When looking at Evers' approval rating, 47% of survey participants approve of how Evers has handled the job while 45% disapprove.

Evers will face off against Republican Michels and Independent Beglinger this November.

Survey participants were also asked about the race for U.S. Senate. Marquette Law School found that 44% of participants support Johnson, while 51% plan on voting for Barnes.

Table 2: Vote for U.S. Senate among registered voters



Poll dates Barnes Johnson Neither Don’t know Refused 8/10-15/22 51 44 1 3 1 6/14-20/22 46 44 1 7 2

This is a change from June when Barnes had 46% and Johnson had 44%.

Marquette also asked participants about Jan. 6. 47% of survey participants said former President Donald Trump should bear "a lot" of responsibility for the U.S. Capitol insurrection and his supporters' actions.

19% said he should bear "a little" responsibility, while 31% said none at all.

The poll also found a majority, 69%, of survey participants want marijuana to be legalized in Wisconsin.

