'Thrive on King' bringing life back to Bronzeville

The revised building with act as a community hub.
Posted at 8:38 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 22:00:55-05

MILWAUKEE — A major overhaul of a historic Bronzeville building is getting a makeover. It's the old Gimbles and Schuster's department store on Martin Luther King Drive.

The revised building with act as a community hub. TMJ4's Steph Brown was invited to get a look around for the latest phase.

