Three-year-old shot in Kenosha, flown via Flight for Life to Children's Wisconsin

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. near Wood Road and 52nd, police said.
The Kenosha Police Department confirmed a 3-year-old has been shot and taken via Flight for Life to Children's Wisconsin.
Posted at 12:07 PM, May 12, 2023
KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department confirmed a 3-year-old has been shot and taken via Flight for Life to Children's Wisconsin.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. near Wood Road and 52nd, police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and police said there's little information at this time. KPD said it's unclear whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

