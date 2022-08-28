Three people shot during 'large disturbance' at a bar in Racine

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that happened outside a bar early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area near Main and 3rd around 2:30 a.m. for several reports of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found multiple people had been shot after a large disturbance inside a bar spilled outside.

Two men and one woman were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While police were there, they heard gunshots nearby. Racine police requested assistance from Mount Pleasant Police Department, who did not find any victims in that incident.

Racine police said no suspects are in custody at this time. They are asking anyone with information to contact the Racine PD investigations unit at 262-635-7756. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-7868.

This news comes just two days after five people were shot near State and Prospect in Racine.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip