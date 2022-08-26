Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Five people shot near State and Prospect in Racine

Three of the victims were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time
Racine Police
Racine Police
Racine PD
Racine Police
Posted at 8:20 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 09:59:16-04

RACINE — The Racine Police Department said it's investigating after five people were shot Friday morning.

Officials said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near State and Prospect.

Four males and one female were shot. Three of those victims were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. The Racine Police Department said their conditions are unknown at this time.

Now, the police department is asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact the investigation unit at 262-635-7756. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards