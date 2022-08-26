Five people shot near State and Prospect in Racine

RACINE — The Racine Police Department said it's investigating after five people were shot Friday morning.

Officials said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near State and Prospect.

Four males and one female were shot. Three of those victims were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. The Racine Police Department said their conditions are unknown at this time.

Now, the police department is asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact the investigation unit at 262-635-7756. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip