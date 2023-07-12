Three men injured in triple shooting near Humboldt and North

MILWAUKEE — Three men were injured in a triple shooting Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Police Department confirmed.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. near Humboldt and North. Police say two 20-year-old men and a 21-year-old man were all taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and MPD said it's seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

