Three killed, nine injured in weekend shootings: Milwaukee Police

MILWAUKEE — It was a violent weekend in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Police Department is reporting three people have died and nine were injured in nine separate shootings Friday night through Sunday morning.

Two of the nine shootings resulted in two deaths. The rest all involved one person or more being taken to a local hospital for treatment.

One deadly shooting happened Friday night and involved a 28-year-old man.

The other deadly shooting, according to Milwaukee Police, happened around 12:14 a.m. near 37th and Townsend. A 43-year-old man and a 47-year-old man were taken to a local hospital for treatment, where they both died.

Police did not say what the circumstances were that led to the shooting, but said they are looking for unknown suspects.

Seven non-fatal shootings Saturday and Sunday - timeline:

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, police responded to 10th and Atkinson for reports of another shooting. Police said a 32-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and then arrested for suspected burglary. A 27-year-old man was also arrested in connection to the incident. MPD said a firearm was recovered and an investigation into the shooting is underway.

The first non-fatal shooting Saturday night happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Milwaukee Police Department was called to 15th and Wright for reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he's expected to survive. Police are investigating and looking for unknown suspects.

MPD was called to a second shooting around the same time, near Sherman and Hadley. There, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were shot and taken to a local hospital. Both are expected to survive. The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Less than two hours later, around 9 p.m., MPD was called to 5th and Burnham where a 39-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital. He's expected to survive. Police said a gun was recovered and the victim was taken into custody. MPD said they're still seeking other suspects.

A few minutes after the 5th and Burnham incident, Milwaukee Police officers were called to 12th and Highland. There, a 31-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital. An investigation into that shooting is underway.

Around 1:30 a.m., Milwaukee Police were called to another shooting. This one happened near 34th and Wright and involved a 14-year-old boy. Police say the boy was shot and taken to a local hospital where he's expected to survive. A 25-year-old man was arrested and a gun was recovered. MPD said the shooting was related to an auto theft and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The final shooting, a double shooting, happened a little before 5 a.m. Sunday near 69th and Hope. Police say a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were both shot and are expected to survive. The circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation.

The Milwaukee Police Department said all of these shootings are under investigation and they are asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

