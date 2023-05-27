Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

28-year-old man killed in Milwaukee shooting

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 7:12 AM, May 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-27 08:12:08-04

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old man is dead and Milwaukee Police are seeking unknown suspects following a shooting late Friday night.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the 28-year-old was shot and killed near 21st and Wright around 11:45 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police did not share the circumstances that led to the shooting, but said they are investigating.

If you have any information on this shooting, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

juneteenth parade

Juneteenth

How to watch this year's Milwaukee Juneteenth parade live on TMJ4