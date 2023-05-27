28-year-old man killed in Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old man is dead and Milwaukee Police are seeking unknown suspects following a shooting late Friday night.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the 28-year-old was shot and killed near 21st and Wright around 11:45 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police did not share the circumstances that led to the shooting, but said they are investigating.

If you have any information on this shooting, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

