Three injured in triple shooting near 6th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — Three people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The shooting happened near 6th and Burleigh around 8:30 p.m.

Police say a 22-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. A 19-year-old man arrived at a local Milwaukee Fire station where he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim, a 23-year-old man, arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.

MPD said the circumstances leading to the shooting are still under investigation and they are looking for unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip