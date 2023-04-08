Three injured in shooting near 27th and Chambers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after three people were shot early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened near 27th and Chambers around 12:32 a.m. Police say a 37-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Two other victims arrived at a local hospital. One is a 36-year-old man with serious injuries, and the other is a 32-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation.

MPD is now asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.





