A grandmother, mother, and teenage daughter are back in Wisconsin after completing another challenging hike through Yosemite National Park to raise money for ShelterBox.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Three generations of Wisconsin women return to Yosemite to raise money for ShelterBox

Fran Wargolet, her daughter, and 16-year-old granddaughter Sophie returned home after completing the hike, which Wargolet described as tougher and hotter than their previous trek.

WATCH: Three generations of Wisconsin women complete Yosemite hike, raise money for disaster relief

Three generations of Wisconsin women complete Yosemite hike, raise money for disaster relief

While the physical challenge was significant, Wargolet said the most meaningful part of the trip had nothing to do with the trail. Instead, it was the moments of connection with her daughter and granddaughter.

"For me, because now that Sophie's 16, she's grown a lot in three years, you know, mentally, emotionally," Wargolet said.

"I heard a lot from her about what she wants to do going forward and studies she wants to do. I had no idea she's really into sciences. So, yeah, that was very special for me to get to know her better," Wargolet said.

The three generations have raised more than $9,000 for ShelterBox so far, and their fundraising account will remain open for another month.

ShelterBox provides emergency shelter and essential supplies to families displaced by disaster.

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