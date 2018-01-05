Three charged in shooting death of Milwaukee woman outside workplace

Three people have been charged in the shooting death of 53-year-old Karen Simek, who was shot outside her workplace last year.

Last January, Simek was shot and killed shortly after parking her car outside Garden-Fresh Foods.

Carl Knight has been charged with Simek's murder, and Samantha Gustafson and David McLaurin have been charged regarding the case as well.

According to the criminal complaint, McLaurin was arrested for a crime unrelated to the murder in December. He said he and his roommates Knight and Gustafson needed rent money. Gustafson also told police the roommates talked about getting rent money by robbing people.

McLaurin told police that Knight said he shot and killed an “older white lady on National,” and took her purse.

Knight said he was pressured to commit the robberies by his roommates. When asked about the night of the murder, he told police the gun went off one time before he ran off with the purse.

Knight is charged with felony murder, along with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Gustafson and McLaurin were charged with harboring or aiding a felon, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years if convicted.

