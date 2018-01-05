Man shot in the head gets second chance at life

MILWAUKEE - A man shot in the head the day after Thanksgiving survived his injuries, and wants to advocate against gun violence.

An ordinary Friday morning ended in a near death after a 24-year-old man is shot in his head near 35th Street and Capitol Drive.

“Everybody goes through stuff in life," Greedy said.

"I could not be here so I just gotta slow it down and heal," he also said.

The victim's asked that TODAY'S TMJ4 not use his legal name, and instead refer to him as “Greedy”. Greedy’s—a father and a fiance—was heading to work with a friend just before 11 a.m. on the day after Thanksgiving when he pulled up to a red light, and someone he knew fired a number of shots right into his car.

“I only remember probably like the second or third gunshot and then I blacked out," Greedy said.

The bullet pierced through the back of Greedy’s head and exited on the right side. He’s been in the hospital ever since the day that almost cost him his life and according to doctors, he’s doing better than anyone ever expected.

“I’m a miracle. I’m really a miracle," he said.

"That’s from the doctor's mouth. I had a 10 percent chance of living," he also said.

Greedy considers his survival his second chance at life and as he spends time in the hospital healing he said he’s also doing some reflecting. Not only is he more determined than ever to be a better person, but he also has a message for teens in Milwaukee who are on the wrong path.

“Stay out the stolen cars," Greedy said.

"Stop the gun violence, and just find something to do. Don't just get out here and be in the streets. The streets ain’t gon’ get you nowhere," he also said.

This shooting is still under investigation and police are still searching for a suspect. Greedy has one more surgery in just a few months, but other than that he says he’s just thankful to be alive.

