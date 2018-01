An elderly woman was found dead in her attached garage on the south side, and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner believes cold weather may have been the cause.

MCMEO investigating a third probable cold-related death. An elderly female was found collapsed in her attached garage in the 1900 block of W. Grange. Autopsy today. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 4, 2018

In a tweet, the ME said the elderly female was found collapsed in her garage near the corner of 20th Street and Grange Avenue.

If her death was in fact due to cold weather, it would be the third one this season.

On Dec. 31, the ME investigated a cold weather death of a man in Riverwest.

Overnight Thursday, a man froze to death after allegedly fleeing the scene of a car accident last week.