A man froze to death overnight after allegedly fleeing the scene of a car accident last week.

34-year-old Mark Henderson ran a red light and was involved in a 4-car accident near North 99th Street and West Good Hope Road, according to a report from the Medical Examiner's office.

Henderson left the scene of the accident on foot to hide in a nearby neighborhood. Police were not able to find him.

The man's girlfriend returned to the area the next day, where she and a neighbor found his frozen body on the ground in a nearby yard.

Henderson was on parole for a fatal hit and run.