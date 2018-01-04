Man accused of groping 16-year-old Caledonia Pick 'n Save employee

Police are looking for man accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old employee at a Pick 'n Save store in Caledonia.

On January 3, Caledonia Police received a report of a 16-year-old female Pick 'n Save employee being sexually assaulted by a customer. According to the report, a man asked the 16-year-old for assistance in the produce section. When she went to help him, he fondled her genitals.

The employee immediately told her supervisor, but the man, pictured above, left the store before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a black jacket, dark hoodie, dark pants, and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect in the photos or who has further information is asked to contact the Caledonia Police 262-835-4423.