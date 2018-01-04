Man accused of groping 16-year-old Caledonia Pick 'n Save employee

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 4 at 1:46PM CST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Police are looking for man accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old employee at a Pick 'n Save store in Caledonia.
On January 3, Caledonia Police received a report of a 16-year-old female Pick 'n Save employee being sexually assaulted by a customer. According to the report, a man asked the 16-year-old for assistance in the produce section. When she went to help him, he fondled her genitals.