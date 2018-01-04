11 Wisconsin Gander Mountain locations set to open as rebranded 'Gander Outdoor'

Marcus Lemonis, the owner of freshly-rebranded Gander Outdoors, revealed a list on Twitter of stores that will reopen by the end of May. 11 of those stores are in Wisconsin.

The Kenosha County-founded store declared bankruptcy in the spring. All 126 of Gander Mountain's locations were set to close. Lemonis purchased shares of the company at a bankruptcy auction and became the CEO. He rebranded the store to be named Gander Outdoors.

The list of the @ganderoutdoors stores is now live. They are starting to open. They will all be open by end of May https://t.co/Lxbjp3LSkD — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) January 3, 2018

Back in May, Lemonis shared a list of stores that he hoped would remain open. That list has since changed. Originally, 7 Wisconsin stores would remain open, but Lemonis has since confirmed that 11 stores will reopen. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, the store will have larger departments for water sport and active sports.

On January 3, Lemonis posted a video on Twitter where he went through a list of stores throughout the country that are scheduled to open by May 2018. Though the list does not guarantee a particular opening order, Lemonis said that the list is final.

Wisconsin stores to remain open, according to Lemonis' video, include Janesville, Onalaska (Lacrosse), Wausau (Rothschild), Deforest (Madison), Kenosha , Appleton, Eau Claire, Baraboo, Sheboygan, Green Bay, Waukesha.

Three of those locations are in the Milwaukee area and will be located at 6801 120th Ave., in Kenosha, 4224 Gander Rd. in Sheboygan, and 2440 E Moreland Rd. in Waukesha. These stores are predicted to open by early-April.

According to a release from Gander Outdoors, these stores will produce more than 200 jobs in the Milwaukee area alone. Lemonis said, “It was important to me to bring the Gander Outdoors back to the wonderful community of Milwaukee because the employees were top notch and the store was a great performer serving the outdoor enthusiast community.”

Details on the grand opening of the locations are forthcoming. For more information on jobs or other information, visit Gander Outdoors' website.