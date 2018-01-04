1982 Brewers infielder Rob Picciolo passes away

Jay Sorgi
9:42 AM, Jan 4, 2018
29 mins ago

PEORIA, AZ - FEBRUARY 26: Rob Picciolo #5 of the San Diego Padres poses for a portrait during the San Diego Padres Photo Day at Peoria Stadium on February 26, 2005 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Nick Laham
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

One of the members of the greatest team in Milwaukee Brewers history, the 1982 World Series squad, has passed away.

The Brewers announced that Rob Picciolo died. He was 64.

Picciolo acted as a utility infielder with the team from 1982-83. He played in 36 games in those two years, hitting .250 with two RBI.

The majority of his career was in Oakland, where he spent parts of seven of his nine MLB seasons. Picciolo came to Milwaukee in a trade for Mike Warren and Johnny Evans in 1982. Milwaukee won the American League pennant that year and made the team's only World Series appearance, falling to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.

Later on, he spent time coaching the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top