Thousands without power across Southeast Wisconsin due to winter storm

Big winter storms often come with big power outages.

Just like we saw earlier this week, Friday's winter storm has left many in the dark. We Energies has just under 13,000 customers without power. That's down from the more than 26,000 who were waiting for power restoration this morning.

TMJ4's Jenna Rae is digging into what crews are doing to get your lights turned back on safely and efficiently. This story will be updated.

