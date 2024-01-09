Thousands lose power in southeast Wisconsin as winter storm moves through

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of We Energies customers lost power Tuesday evening as a winter storm barreled through southeast Wisconsin.

As of 5:15 p.m., just over 9,000 customers were without power. The most outages were located in Waukesha (3,678 customers), Appleton in northeast Wisconsin (1,240), Sussex (590), West Bend (426), and Brookfield (317).

In an interview with TMJ4 early Tuesday, Brendan Conway with We Energies says the utility is fully prepared for today's storm, and has put in extra resources to make sure crews can respond to any outages as quickly as possible.

If you lose power in your home or business, you can report a power outage to We Energies here.

Tuesday's winter storm is projected to drop up to 8 inches of wet, heavy snow in inland areas, and 1-4 inches of snow near Lake Michigan.

