MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Thousands gathered in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood Saturday night to demand justice following a federal immigration officer shooting and killing 37-year-old Alex Pretti.

Demonstrators say they vow to continue their movement despite frigid temperatures and weeks of ongoing protests.

TMJ4

The crowd filled the southside neighborhood in Minneapolis just hours after the shooting occurred, with protesters lighting candles and holding signs high as they called for accountability.

"And we will demand justice for Alex by any means necessary," one protester said.

Watch here: Why some protesters are saying their demands for ICE to leave Minneapolis will continue.

Thousands demand justice in Minneapolis after federal immigration officer fatally shoots Alex Pretti

Nia Rose, a Minneapolis native, described the emotional toll of recent events on the community.

"It's like this heart break and this exhaustion and this unbelievable hopelessness. Coupled with what you see right now. Which is everybody showing up in little ways, big ways," Rose said.

TMJ4

Rose emphasized that the demonstration was peaceful and defended her city against misconceptions about past protests.

"We are not trying to riot. We didn't burn down Minneapolis in 2020. It was outside agitators. We love our city," Rose said.

She expressed frustration with outside interference in Minneapolis.

"For them to come here and mess with our city it's equal parts enraging and heartbreaking," Rose said.

Marcus Mayo, another demonstrator, shared his emotional response to recent events.

"I'm absolutely beyond livid. Beyond livid. Sad. Everything," Mayo said.

TMJ4 Marcus Mayo

Despite the cold weather and weeks of protesting, Mayo indicated the movement would continue.

"I can tell this is going to be a long movement. Right now. We're going to keep going until ICE is out," Mayo said.

The demonstration drew thousands of participants who gathered at a nearby park, showing the community's commitment to seeking justice through organized action.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error