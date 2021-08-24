Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Thompson won't give lawmakers control of UW's COVID policies

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Riley, Marcus
UW System releases employee sexual misconduct complaints
Posted at 12:28 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 13:28:43-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson is pushing back against Republican lawmakers who claim campuses need their permission to implement COVID-19 policies.

System schools implemented a range of protocols this month heading into the fall semester, including mask and testing mandates. Republican lawmakers responded by voting to block the system from implementing any COVID-19 policies without approval from the Legislature's GOP-controlled rules committee.
Thompson said Tuesday that the system doesn't need political approval for every internal management decision and legally controls access to its buildings and facilities.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award