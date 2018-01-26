Crock-Pot's parent company, Newell Brands put out a similar statement, "...We want consumers first and foremost to know they are safe when using their Crock-Pot".
North Shore Fire Department Community Relations Officer Dave Glanz said a slow cooker fire is possible—as with any appliance—but rare.
"It is tested so this should not catch on fire but as a good rule of thumb as a good safety precaution we call it a 3-foot rule. Make sure you don't have things of this nature," said Glanz holding up a towel and napkin.
In the episode, a dish towel was left next to the slow cooker. The fire department said having a crack in your appliance or a problematic cord could also be an issue.
"I have seen fires in my career where these have been frayed or cut," Glanz said.
But despite some people saying they are going to throw out their slow cookers after the episode, North Shore Fire does not believe you have to.