If you are a fan of the hit NBC show "This is Us" and have not seen last Tuesday's episode, you may want to stop reading (Warning: Spoilers ahead).

If you follow the show, you know the lead character Jack dies. For a while now, it was known he died in a fire. Now it appears it all started with a slow cooker.

After the episode aired this week, Crock-Pot stocks plunged and it started trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.

People hit Twitter hard following the episode Wednesday night.

Me watching the crockpot bring it all together #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/XZOS4rXjdl — Katrina Savaglio (@SavaglioKatrina) January 24, 2018

Next time someone suggest cooking something in a crockpot. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/2HFTh8OGG6 — curt (@CurtIDontPanick) January 24, 2018

Crock-Pot even created its own Twitter account to respond.

We get why people are upset. But in all seriousness we want people to know that they are safe when using a #CrockPot Slow Cooker. — The Crock-Pot® Brand (@CrockPotCares) January 24, 2018

Crock-Pot's parent company, Newell Brands put out a similar statement, "...We want consumers first and foremost to know they are safe when using their Crock-Pot".

North Shore Fire Department Community Relations Officer Dave Glanz said a slow cooker fire is possible—as with any appliance—but rare.

"It is tested so this should not catch on fire but as a good rule of thumb as a good safety precaution we call it a 3-foot rule. Make sure you don't have things of this nature," said Glanz holding up a towel and napkin.

In the episode, a dish towel was left next to the slow cooker. The fire department said having a crack in your appliance or a problematic cord could also be an issue.

"I have seen fires in my career where these have been frayed or cut," Glanz said.

But despite some people saying they are going to throw out their slow cookers after the episode, North Shore Fire does not believe you have to.

"You are safe keeping your Crock-Pot and utilizing it as intended," Glanz said.

The North Shore Fire Department also points out another major issue in the This Is Us episode. There were no working smoke detectors because the batteries had not been changed.

They remind everyone, go to the North Shore Fire website or call the Milwaukee Fire Department 414-286-8980 for a free smoke detector.