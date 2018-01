Milwaukeeans will have to wait a little bit longer to experience three hand-crafted ice bars in the Third Ward.

The Third Ward's Toast to Winter event was scheduled to open Friday, but organizers announced that the event has been postponed to next due to this surprisingly milder temperatures.

The ice is set to be delivered and sculpted the morning of Jan. 24 at 6 a.m.

Guinness World Record holder and master carver Max Zuleta of Art Below Zero will carve over seven tons of ice outside The Wicked Hop, creating the "Wisco Inferno" ice bar.

Other ice bar locations will be at St. Paul Fish Company and Cafe Benelux.

Each bar is setting aside portions of the proceeds from the event to go towards charities such as the ALS Association, the Wisconsin Humane Society, the Fisher House Foundation and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

The Third Ward's Toast to Winter event will run from Jan. 24 through Feb. 18. The Wisco Inferno bar at The Wicked Hop will follow the restaurant's regular hours opening at 5 p.m.