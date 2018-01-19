Journey, Def Leppard to headline Summerfest July 4

Fair
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 22: Singer Joe Elliott of Def Leppard performs on the opening night of "VIVA Hysteria!," the band's 11-show residency, at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on March 22, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Def Leppard)
Two of the most popular ‘80s rock bands will headline Summerfest on July 4.
Journey and Def Leppard will co-headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, organizers announced Friday.
The concert is part of the groups’ North American tour.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10:00 a.m.
Florida Georgia Line, Dave Matthews Band, James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt, Halsey and Logic have already been announced as Summerfest headliners.