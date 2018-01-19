Journey, Def Leppard to headline Summerfest July 4

Two of the most popular ‘80s rock bands will headline Summerfest on July 4. 

Journey and Def Leppard will co-headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, organizers announced Friday. 

The concert is part of the groups’ North American tour. 

Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10:00 a.m.

Florida Georgia Line, Dave Matthews Band, James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt, Halsey and Logic have already been announced as Summerfest headliners.  

