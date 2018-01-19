Big changes coming to Southridge Mall as redevelopment rolls forward

Big changes are coming to Southridge Mall in Greendale. Stores that have been staples of the mall for decades are leaving. The Village of Greendale said the old Sears store that closed in 2017 will be redeveloped into a Dick’s Sporting Goods and a bowling alley.

Sarah Karges visits Southridge Mall several times a month, but it wasn’t until recently when she started to see big changes.

“Sears is leaving, Kohl’s leaving too with the 84 South development.,” she said.

Southridge mall opened back in 1970. Karges isn’t so sure it will see its 50th anniversary.

“Northridge left and Mayfair is strong, but this one is going down,” she said.

The Village of Greendale already has plans for a multi-million dollar redevelopment of the Sears store including a Dick’s Sporting Goods for the lower level of the building and a Round 1 Bowling and Amusement Complex for the upper level.

“It’s good to see the continued interest in the Southridge Mall area,” said Village Manager Todd Michaels.

Michaels is well aware this solves just one vacancy at Southridge. Later this year, Kohl’s is expected to move to a strip mall. According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Southridge Mall’s biggest anchor store front, Boston Store, is on the chopping block in 2018 as well.

“Boston Store nationally seems to be struggling,” he said. “Obviously everyone is concerned about the online shopping and the effect it’s going to have.”

Despite challenges ahead, Michaels believes this mall has the ability to last long term.

“I think the one difference we have here is the northern climate,” Michaels said. “People are going to come to malls because they’re looking for things to do to get out of the house.”

Michaels said mall management is currently seeking a new tenant to replace Kohl’s departure. Dick’s Sporting Goods and Round 1 Bowling and Amusement Complex are expected to open sometime this fall.