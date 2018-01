GREENDALE -- The Village of Greendale has officially approved the multi-million dollar redevelopment of the previous space owned by Sears in the Southridge Mall.

According to the Village of Greendale, the 66,000-square-foot first floor will become a Dick's Sporting Goods Store.

The 45,000-square-foot second floor will become a "Round 1 Bowling and Amusement Complex."

This comes after other recent developments in the Southridge Mall area, including: