Third suspect charged in connection with stolen vehicle crash into school bus outside Morse Middle School

MILWAUKEE — A third juvenile suspect has been charged in connection with stealing a Kia that crashed into a school bus and two vehicles at Morse Middle School. Court records indicate the third suspect, like the others, is a juvenile and was a passenger in the vehicle when the crash happened.

The incident happened back on May, 1, 2023. The crash happened outside Morse Middle School for the Gifted and Talented near 80th and Mill a little before 9 a.m. An 11-year-old who was on the bus was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 15-year-old who was in the vehicle that struck the bus was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Video of the crash outside Morse Middle School shows a white Kia swerving down the street while people hang out the driver and passenger side windows. Once the Kia crashes into the bus, the passenger falls out and is dragged on the ground. The driver then tried to run away, video a witness shared with TMJ4 News shows.

We can not see the name or age of the third suspect, but like the second suspect, they have been charged with 'operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.' Based on TMJ4's previous reporting, this charge is not strong enough for the suspect to be charged as an adult.

The driver who we are not naming because of his age is charged with five felonies:



First-degree reckless injury

Hit and run - great bodily harm

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent

