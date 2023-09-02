'Think about February, stay outside, love it': Baseball fans and art lovers excited about hot holiday weekend

MILWAUKEE — This weekend is the unofficial end to summer. It’s one of the busiest for outdoor events, from baseball games to festivals. However, it’s going to be hot.

The hot weather isn’t stopping Brewer’s fan, Victor Hernandez from enjoying some baseball this weekend.

"I like to pass my time with my friends, my guys, my wife, and cooking.”

Hernandez could be found smiling over a hot grill with his friends and family enjoying the summer sun. He was making tacos for the group.

"This is a quesabrirria. It's a beef, and cheese, and tortilla, Mexican tortilla” Hernandez explained.

As far as staying hydrated goes, Hernandez said he was enjoying cold beer before Friday night’s game. Brewers fans say the heat is not stopping them this weekend.

"Get the sun while you can. Lets just get it done, get the sun. Soak it all in, get them positive vibes going" explained fan, Rigo Castillo.

Castillo said he was going to a Milwaukee Milkmen game Saturday evening.

If baseball strikes out on your list of fun activities. The 11th Annual Art Festival is happening all weekend.

· Saturday, 10 AM – 5 PM

· Sunday, 10 AM – 5 PM

The Executive Director of the Historic Third Ward Association, Jim Plaisted says "We're going to have over 150 juried artists from around the country lined up on the three blocks of Broadway between the Public Market and Catalano Square."

Plaisted says the art show brings in thousands of people to the Third Ward. He says there are activities for the entire family to enjoy. He said don’t let the heat stop you from coming to the fun event.

"Wear a hat, wear some sunscreen, we've got a lot of tree coverage, a lot of shade in the park, and a lot of great restaurants and shops to cool off."

Brian Nelson who volunteers at the festival and lives near the Third Ward says the event is a great place to buy art and explore all the restaurants in the Third Ward.

"I would say they would love that mentality. Support the local establishments" Nelson explained.

Folks we talked to said to savor every second of summer by being outside this weekend.

"Think about February, stay outside, love it" Barbara Eckbald said.

