'They can do it again': Fans cheer Milwaukee Bucks into second round of NBA Playoffs

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are moving on as expected. The defending champs handled Chicago and now head to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Also as expected - fans all across Milwaukee were cheering them on.

On a brisk Wednesday afternoon, Melvin and his brothers Von and Antwon, decided to kill some time playing ball at Rose Park.

“We just practicing a little basketball before the game,” Melvin said.

Three miles up the road, other fans decided to pre-game at 3rd Street Market Hall, anticipating a night of cheering.

“I came prepared. So, if you check my pockets, I have some Halls so we don’t lose our voices. So, we are prepared for this,” said Swapnil Rathod.

By tipoff, Bucks fans were in place.

“I had a long day, so I decided to step in and see some friends of mine,” said Kelley DeLisle.

At The Bottle on Milwaukee’s south side, DeLisle decided to take in the game with friends.

“I believe they can do it again, I’m just as excited as the next person is,” he said.

Across town, on Milwaukee’s north side, Willie Lawson figured this would be a Bucks close out game so he felt it was worth a trip to Premier Lounge MKE.

“I’m just excited to see my Bucks play and I’m just rooting for them,” Lawson said.

Now with the Bucks on to round two, the stakes are higher. They take on the Boston Celtics.

Tickets for the Bucks-Celtics playoff series at Fiserv Forum will go on sale Thursday at noon at Bucks.com.

