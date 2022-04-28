Bucks defeat Bulls 116-100 in Game 5, will now face Celtics in Eastern Conference Semifinals

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and nine rebounds and the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks routed the Chicago Bulls 116-100 on Wednesday night to finish off the first-round series in five games.

The Bucks were leading 34-18 in the first quarter. The Bulls continued to trail 18 points by halftime.

The defending NBA champions were up 91-68 at the end of the third. The Bucks finished with a victory, defeating the Bulls 116-100.

The Bucks will now take on the Boston Celtics, advancing to the in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets Monday night.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer confirms Khris Middleton will not play in Game One against the Celtics.

Tickets for the Bucks-Celtics playoff series at Fiserv Forum will go on sale Thursday at noon at Bucks.com.

Morry Gash/AP Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

After splitting the first two games, the Bucks won the last three by an average margin of 23.3 points. They won those three games without Khris Middleton, the All-Star who sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee during the fourth quarter of Game 2. Patrick Williams scored 23 points for Chicago.

According to NBC Sports, this is the schedule for the Milwaukee-Boston series:

Sunday, May 1 -- Bucks at Celtics, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)

Tuesday, May 3 -- Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TNT)

Saturday, May 7 -- Celtics at Bucks, TBD (ABC)

Monday, May 9 -- Celtics at Bucks, TBD (TNT)

Wednesday, May 11 -- Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TNT)

Friday, May 13 -- Celtics at Bucks, TBD (ESPN)

Sunday, May 15 -- Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TBD)

Green Bay Packers guard Elgton Jenkins and running back Aaron Jones were in attendance on Wednesday.

Elgton Jenkins and Aaron Jones in the house pic.twitter.com/4gB5C3FaNo — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) April 28, 2022

