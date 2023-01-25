Watch Now
These Milwaukee restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award finalists

Black Shoe Hospitality, Lupi & Iris, EsterEv and Amilinda are all semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards
EsterEv
Lori Fredrich / OnMilwaukee
Plate of food at EsterEv in Milwaukee
EsterEv
Posted at 1:12 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 15:31:19-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee restaurants are once again in the spotlight after several were named semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards.

According to a news release from the James Beard Foundation, finalists will be announced on March 29.

These are the Milwaukee semifinalists, in several categories:

Outstanding Restaurateur

  • Amy and Jason Kerstein, Joe Muench, and Dan Snider, Black Shoe Hospitality (Story Hill BKC and Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails), Milwaukee, WI

Best New Restaurant

  • Lupi & Iris, Milwaukee, WI

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

  • Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, EsterEv, Milwaukee, WI
  • Gregory León, Amilinda, Milwaukee, WI

Full list: 2023 James Beard semifinalists

Below is the full list of semifinalists, which can also be viewed on the foundation's website.

Outstanding Restaurateur

  • Mohamed Ali Alkassar and Niven Patel, Alpareno Restaurant Group (Ghee Indian Kitchen, Orno, and Mamey), Miami, FL 
  • Brandon Chrostowski, EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute (EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute, edwins too, EDWINS Bakery, and others), Cleveland, OH 
  • Krista Cole, Sur Lie and Gather Restaurant, Portland, ME 
  • Greg Dulan, Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen, Dulan's on Crenshaw, and Dulanville, Los Angeles, CA  
  • Laile Fairbairn, Locally Grown Restaurants (Snow City Cafe, South Restaurant + Coffeehouse, and Spenard Roadhouse), Anchorage, AK 
  • Sims and Kirsten Harlow Foster, Foster Supply Hospitality (The DeBruce, Arnold House Tavern, and Kenoza Hall), NY 
  • Aaron Hoskins, Sarah Simmons, Nicole Storey, and Elie Yigo, City Grit Hospitality Group (SmallSUGAR, CITY GRIT, and Il Focolare Pizzeria), Columbia, SC 
  • Yuka Ioroi and Kris Toliao, Cassava, San Francisco, CA 
  • Michael and Tara Gallina and Aaron Martinez, Take Root Hospitality (Vicia, Winslow's Table, Bistro La Floraison, and others), St. Louis, MO 
  • Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore, and Emanuel Reed, Slim & Husky's Pizza Beeria, Nashville, TN 
  • Johnna Hayes and Debra Zinke, 3 Sirens Restaurant Group (Bird & Bottle, Holé Molé, Shakey Jakes, and others), Tulsa, OK 
  • Amy and Jason Kerstein, Joe Muench, and Dan Snider, Black Shoe Hospitality (Story Hill BKC and Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails), Milwaukee, WI 
  • Sandy Levine, Freya, Chartreuse, and The Oakland, Detroit, MI 
  • Albert McDonald, The Mint, Pizza Campania, and Backcountry Burger Bar, Bozeman, MT 
  • Yenvy and Quynh Pham, Phở Bắc Sup Shop, Phởcific Standard Time, and The Boat, Seattle, WA 
  • Michael Reginbogin and Jason Berry, KNEAD Hospitality + Design (MI VIDA, Lil’ SUCCOTASH, and GATSBY), Washington, D.C. 
  • Jimmy and Johnny Tung, Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi, Doshi, and Camille, Orlando, FL 
  • Kelly Whitaker, Id Est Hospitality Group (Basta, The Wolf's Tailor, and BRUTØ), Boulder, CO 
  • Chris Williams, Lucille's Hospitality Group, Houston, TX 
  • Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, a.kitchen + bar, High Street Philly, and others), Philadelphia, PA 

Outstanding Chef

  • Junior Borges, Meridian, Dallas, TX  
  • Nina Compton, Compère Lapin, New Orleans, LA 
  • Greg Collier, Leah & Louise, Charlotte, NC 
  • Renee Erickson, The Walrus and the Carpenter, Seattle, WA 
  • Shigeru Fukuyoshi, Sagami, Collingswood, NJ 
  • Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen, Xin Chào, Houston, TX 
  • Andrew Le, The Pig and the Lady, Honolulu, HI 
  • Johnny Leach, The Town Company, Kansas City, MO 
  • Rachel Miller, Nightshade Noodle Bar, Lynn, MA 
  • Eder Montero and Alex Raij, La Vara, Brooklyn, NY 
  • David Nayfeld, Che Fico, San Francisco, CA 
  • Niki Nakayama, n/naka, Los Angeles, CA 
  • Josh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar, Grand Junction, CO 
  • Erik Ramirez, Llama Inn, Brooklyn, NY 
  • Dana Rodriguez, Super Mega Bien, Denver, CO 
  • Rob Rubba, Oyster Oyster, Washington, D.C. 
  • Silvana Salcido Esparza, Barrio Café, Phoenix, AZ 
  • Hajime Sato, Sozai, Clawson, MI 
  • Michael Schwartz, Michael's Genuine Food & Drink, Miami, FL 
  • David Vargas, Vida Cantina, Portsmouth, NH 

Outstanding Restaurant Presented by Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water

  • Ariete, Miami, FL 
  • Brennan's, New Orleans, LA 
  • Cassia, Santa Monica, CA 
  • La Condesa, Austin, TX 
  • Copine, Seattle, WA 
  • Cora Cora, West Hartford, CT 
  • Friday Saturday Sunday, Philadelphia, PA 
  • The Grey, Savannah, GA 
  • Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm, Boulder, UT 
  • Lucia, Dallas, TX 
  • Mita's, Cincinnati, OH 
  • Mourad, San Francisco, CA 
  • PAGU, Cambridge, MA 
  • Proper Meats + Provisions, Flagstaff, AZ 
  • RIS, Washington, D.C. 
  • Red Rose Restaurant, Lowell, MA 
  • Smyth, Chicago, IL 
  • Veselka, New York, NY 
  • Via Carota, New York, NY 
  • Wickman House, Ellison Bay, WI 

Emerging Chef Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

  • Kane Adkisson, kanō, Omaha, NE 
  • Bernard Bennett, Ọkàn, Bluffton, SC 
  • Damarr Brown, Virtue, Chicago, IL 
  • Victoria Elizondo, Cochinita & Co., Houston, TX 
  • Julio Hernandez, Maiz de la Vida, Nashville, TN  
  • Jamie Hoang, Ahan, Madison, WI  
  • Rashida Holmes, Bridgetown Roti, Los Angeles, CA 
  • Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, Best Quality Daughter, San Antonio, TX 
  • Telly Justice, HAGS, New York, NY 
  • Vinh Le, Cicada Coffee Bar, Cambridge, MA 
  • Amado Lopez, Casa Amado Taqueria, Berkley, MI 
  • Christian Lowe, Shift Kitchen & Bar, Flagstaff, AZ 
  • Serigne Mbaye, Dakar NOLA, New Orleans, LA 
  • Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino, Cafe Ohlone, Berkeley, CA  
  • Charlie Mitchell, Clover Hill, New York, NY 
  • Bo Porytko, Misfit SnackBar, Denver, CO  
  • Amanda Shulman, Her Place Supper Club, Philadelphia, PA 
  • Kevin Smith, Beast & Cleaver, Seattle, WA 
  • Elias Taddesse, Mélange, Washington, D.C. 
  • Akino West, Rosie's, Miami, FL 

Best New Restaurant

  • Al Coro, New York, NY 
  • The Backporch, Roundup, MT 
  • Bar Spero, Washington, D.C. 
  • Birch & Rye, San Francisco, CA 
  • Causa, Washington, D.C. 
  • Dept of Culture, New York, NY 
  • Don Artemio, Fort Worth, TX 
  • Et Al., Tulsa, OK 
  • The Friar's Fork, Alamosa, CO 
  • Heavy Metal Sausage Co., Philadelphia, PA 
  • Heff's Burger Club, Winston-Salem, NC 
  • Kann, Portland, OR 
  • Khmai Cambodian Fine Dining, Chicago, IL 
  • KRU, Brooklyn, NY 
  • La Royal, Cambridge, MA 
  • Lupi & Iris, Milwaukee, WI 
  • Nami Kaze, Honolulu, HI 
  • Neng Jr.'s, Asheville, NC 
  • Nolia, Cincinnati, OH 
  • Obélix, Chicago, IL 
  • ōkta, McMinnville, OR 
  • Pijja Palace, Los Angeles, CA 
  • Pizza Grace, Birmingham, AL 
  • Restaurant Beatrice, Dallas, TX 
  • Sambou's African Kitchen, Jackson, MS 
  • Stissing House, Pine Plains, NY 
  • Tatemó, Houston, TX 
  • Tatsu, Dallas, TX 
  • Yangban Society, Los Angeles, CA 
  • wolfpeach, Camden, ME 

Outstanding Bakery

  • Angelo Brocato, New Orleans, LA 
  • Breadshop, Honolulu, HI 
  • Buena Gente Cuban Bakery, Decatur, GA 
  • La Casita Bakeshop, Richardson, TX 
  • Denise's Delicacies, Philadelphia, PA 
  • Friends & Family, Los Angeles, CA 
  • Fujiya Hawai‘i, Honolulu, HI 
  • Good Cakes and Bakes, Detroit, MI 
  • Grist Milling & Bakery, Missoula, MT 
  • Haymaker Bun Company, Middlebury, VT 
  • JL Patisserie, Phoenix and Scottsdale, AZ 
  • Kuluntu Bakery, Dallas, TX 
  • La Patisserie Chouquette, St. Louis, MO 
  • Mighty Bread Co., Philadelphia, PA 
  • Normal Ice Cream, Salt Lake City, UT 
  • She Wolf Bakery, New York, NY 
  • Unforgettable Bakery & Cafe, Savannah, GA 
  • Yasukochi’s Sweet Stop, San Francisco, CA 
  • Yoli Tortilleria, Kansas City, MO 
  • Zak the Baker, Miami, FL 

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

  • Veronika Baukema, Veronika's Pastry Shop, Billings, MT 
  • Manuel and Jesús Brazón, Caracas Bakery, Doral, FL 
  • Vince Bugtong, Viridian, Oakland, CA 
  • Mariela Camacho, Comadre Panadería, Austin, TX 
  • Ismael de Sousa, Reunion Bread Co, Denver, CO 
  • Nora Faye Allen, Mel the Bakery, New York, NY 
  • Atsuko Fujimoto, Norimoto Bakery, Portland, ME 
  • Andrew Hutchison, Madison Sourdough, Madison, WI 
  • Michelle Karr-Ueoka, MW Restaurant, Honolulu, HI 
  • Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix, AZ 
  • Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles, CA 
  • Noelle Marchetti, Yolan, Nashville, TN 
  • Shawn McKenzie, Café Cerés, Minneapolis, MN 
  • Camari Mick, The Musket Room, New York, NY 
  • Anne Ng, Bakery Lorraine, San Antonio, TX 
  • Kareem Queeman, Mr. Bake, Riverdale, MD 
  • Emily Riddell, Machine Shop, Philadelphia, PA 
  • Phillip Ashley Rix, Phillip Ashley Chocolates, Memphis, TN 
  • Elaine Uykimpang Bentz, Café Mochiko, Cincinnati, OH 
  • Amanda Wildermuth, Honey Road, Burlington, VT 

Outstanding Hospitality Presented by American Airlines

  • The Black Cypress, Pullman, WA 
  • Bottega, Birmingham, AL 
  • Charleston, Baltimore, MD 
  • Here's Looking at You, Los Angeles, CA 
  • House of Prime Rib, San Francisco, CA 
  • Lark, Seattle, WA 
  • Lil' Deb's Oasis, Hudson, NY 
  • The Local, Abilene, TX 
  • Lula Drake, Columbia, SC 
  • Manoli's, Salt Lake City, UT 
  • Melba's, New York, NY 
  • Pêche., Palisade, CO 
  • The Quarry, Monson, ME 
  • The Restaurant at 1900, Mission Woods, KS 
  • Sepia, Chicago, IL 
  • SMOKE. Woodfire Grill, Tulsa, OK 
  • Sur Lie, Portland, ME 
  • Theodore Rex, Houston, TX 
  • Ticonderoga Club, Atlanta, GA 
  • Vernick Food & Drink, Philadelphia, PA 

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

  • All Together Now, Chicago, IL 
  • Commander's Palace, New Orleans, LA 
  • COTE, New York, NY 
  • Flight Wine Bar, Washington, D.C. 
  • Foam Brewers, Burlington, VT 
  • FRIDA Southwest, Oklahoma City, OK 
  • Glai Baan, Phoenix, AZ 
  • Hiyu Wine Farm, Hood River, OR 
  • Lazy Bear, San Francisco, CA 
  • Lyla Lila, Atlanta, GA 
  • Macchialina, Miami Beach, FL 
  • Monk's Cafe, Philadelphia, PA 
  • Nancy's Hustle, Houston, TX 
  • OK Omens, Portland, OR 
  • OTOTO, Los Angeles, CA 
  • Rebel Rebel, Somerville, MA 
  • Spencer, Ann Arbor, MI 
  • Suerte, Austin, TX 
  • Sunday Vinyl, Denver, CO 
  • Waxlight Bar à Vin, Buffalo, NY 

Outstanding Bar

  • Allegory, Washington, D.C. 
  • American Solera, Tulsa, OK 
  • Bar Leather Apron, Honolulu, HI 
  • Cafe La Trova, Miami, FL 
  • Dante, New York, NY 
  • Drastic Measures, Shawnee, KS 
  • Esters Wine Shop & Bar, Santa Monica, CA 
  • Garagiste, Las Vegas, NV 
  • The Gin Room, St. Louis, MO 
  • Harlem Hops, New York, NY 
  • The Jewel Box, Portland, ME 
  • Kingfisher, Durham, NC 
  • Las Ramblas, Brownsville, TX 
  • Le Caveau, Philadelphia, PA 
  • Post Office Place, Salt Lake City, UT 
  • Rob Roy, Seattle, WA 
  • Salud Cerveceria, Charlotte, NC 
  • Scratch Brewing Company, Ava, IL 
  • Trick Dog, San Francisco, CA 
  • Weathered Souls Brewing Company, San Antonio, TX 

Best Chefs Presented by Capital One (by region)

Best Chef: California

  • Jonathan Bautista, Kingfisher, San Diego, CA 
  • Rocio Camacho, Rocio's Mexican Kitchen, Bell Gardens, CA 
  • Val M. Cantu, Californios, San Francisco, CA 
  • Gilberto Cetina Jr., Holbox, Los Angeles, CA 
  • Kyle and Katina Connaughton, SingleThread, Healdsburg, CA 
  • Brandon Hayato Go, Hayato, Los Angeles, CA 
  • Srijith Gopinathan, Ettan, Palo Alto, CA 
  • Matthew Kammerer, The Harbor House Inn, Elk, CA 
  • Intu-on Kornnawong, Jo's Modern Thai, Oakland, CA 
  • Andrew and Michelle Muñoz, Moo's Craft Barbecue, Los Angeles, CA 
  • Justin Pichetrungsi, Anajak Thai, Sherman Oaks, CA 
  • Michael Reed, Poppy & Seed, Anaheim, CA 
  • Daisy Ryan, Bell's, Los Alamos, CA 
  • Carlos Salgado, Taco María, Costa Mesa, CA 
  • Sarintip “Jazz” Singsanong, Jitlada, Los Angeles, CA 
  • James Syhabout, Commis, Oakland, CA 
  • Craig Takehara, Binchoyaki, Sacramento, CA 
  • Pim Techamuanvivit, Kin Khao, San Francisco, CA 
  • Robbie Wilson, Le Fantastique, San Francisco, CA 
  • Akira Yoshizumi, Sushi Yoshizumi, San Mateo, CA 

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

  • Francisco Alfaro, Mid-City Restaurant, Cincinnati, OH  
  • Omar Anani, Saffron De Twah, Detroit, MI 
  • Abra Berens, Granor Farm, Three Oaks, MI 
  • Becky Clark, Little Fish Brewing Co., Athens, OH 
  • Diana Dávila Boldin, Mi Tocaya Antojería, Chicago, IL 
  • Thai Dang, HaiSous, Chicago, IL 
  • Paul Fehribach, Big Jones, Chicago, IL 
  • Tim Flores and Genie Kwon, Kasama, Chicago, IL 
  • Norberto Garita, El Barzon, Detroit, MI 
  • Hideki and Yuko Harada, Kiki, Cincinnati, OH 
  • Andy Hollyday, Selden Standard, Detroit, MI 
  • Ji Hye Kim, Miss Kim, Ann Arbor, MI 
  • Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umansky, and Kenny Scott, Larder Delicatessen & Bakery, Cleveland, OH 
  • BJ Lieberman, Chapman's Eat Market, Columbus, OH 
  • Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere, Baobab Fare, Detroit, MI 
  • Abbi Merriss, Bluebeard, Indianapolis, IN 
  • Zubair Mohajir, Wazwan, Chicago, IL 
  • Samir Mohammad, 9th Street Bistro, Noblesville, IN 
  • Michael Ransom, Ima Izakaya, Detroit, MI 
  • Sarah Welch, Marrow, Detroit, MI 

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

  • Chris Amendola, foraged., Baltimore, MD 
  • Steve Chu, Ekiben, Baltimore, MD 
  • Joy Crump, FOODE, Fredericksburg, VA 
  • David Deshaies, L'Ardente, Washington, D.C. 
  • Nik Forsberg, Fet-Fisk, Pittsburgh, PA 
  • Rahman "Rock" Harper, Queen Mother's Fried Chicken, Arlington, VA 
  • Andrew Henshaw, Laser Wolf, Philadelphia, PA 
  • Jesse Ito, Royal ushi, Philadelphia, PA 
  • Dionicio Jiménez, Cantina La Martina, Philadelphia, PA 
  • Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski, Apteka, Pittsburgh, PA 
  • Enrique Limardo, Seven Reasons, Washington, D.C. 
  • Philip Manganaro, Park Place Café & Restaurant, Merchantville, NJ 
  • Melissa McGrath, Sweet Amalia Market & Kitchen, Newfield, NJ 
  • Thanh Nguyen, Gabriella's Vietnam, Philadelphia, PA 
  • Peter Prime, Bammy's, Washington, D.C. 
  • Michael Rafidi, Albi, Washington, D.C. 
  • Ryan Ratino, Bresca, Washington, D.C.  
  • Omar Rodriguez, Oyamel Cocina Mexicana, Washington, D.C. 
  • Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon, Kalaya, Philadelphia, PA 
  • Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C. 

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

  • Sanaa Abourezk, Sanaa's Gourmet Mediterranean, Sioux Falls, SD 
  • Ann Ahmed, Khâluna, Minneapolis, MN 
  • Nick Bognar, iNDO, St. Louis, MO 
  • Samuel Charles, Rodina, Cedar Rapids, IA 
  • Rob Connoley, Bulrush, St. Louis, MO 
  • Michael Corvino, Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, Kansas City, MO 
  • Nick Goellner, The Antler Room, Kansas City, MO 
  • Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, EsterEv, Milwaukee, WI  
  • Gregory León, Amilinda, Milwaukee, WI 
  • Pam Liberda, Waldo Thai, Kansas City, MO 
  • Francesco Mangano, Osteria Papavero, Madison, WI 
  • Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger, Fairchild, Madison, WI 
  • Loryn Nalic, Balkan Treat Box, Webster Groves, MO 
  • Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis, MN 
  • Joseph Raney, Skogen Kitchen, Custer, SD 
  • Karyn Tomlinson, Myriel, Saint Paul, MN 
  • Paul and Jessica Urban, Block 16, Omaha, NE 
  • David Utterback, Yoshitomo, Omaha, NE 
  • Adam VanDonge, The White Linen, Topeka, KS 
  • Yia Vang, Union Hmong Kitchen, Minneapolis, MN 

Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)

  • Salvador Alamilla, Amano, Caldwell, ID 
  • Michael Annandono, Michaelangelo's Big Sky, Big Sky, MT 
  • Dan Ansotegui, Ansots, Boise, ID 
  • Jose Avila, La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, Denver, CO 
  • Andy Blanton, Cafe Kandahar, Whitefish, MT 
  • Paul Chamberlain and Logen Crew, SLC Eatery, Salt Lake City, UT 
  • Michael Diaz de Leon, BRUTØ, Denver, CO 
  • C. Barclay Dodge, Bosq, Aspen, CO 
  • Andrew Fuller, Oquirrh, Salt Lake City, UT 
  • Briar Handly, Handle, Park City, UT 
  • Suchada Johnson, Teton Thai, Teton Village, WY 
  • Young-Ho Kang and Peter Kim, The Angry Korean, South Jordan, UT 
  • Kris Komori, KIN, Boise, ID 
  • Chris Lockhart and Danny Mowatt, PREROGATIvE Kitchen, Red Lodge, MT 
  • Kibrom Milash, Kibrom's Ethiopian & Eritrean Food, Boise, ID 
  • Paul Naugle, Izakaya Three Fish, Bozeman, MT 
  • Cindhura Reddy, Spuntino, Denver, CO 
  • Earl James Reynolds, Stone Hill Kitchen + Bar, Bigfork, MT 
  • Ali Sabbah, Mazza, Salt Lake City, UT 
  • Penelope Wong, Yuan Wonton, Denver, CO 

Best Chef: New York State

  • Gerardo Alcaraz, Aldama, Brooklyn, NY 
  • Nasim Alikhani, Sofreh, Brooklyn, NY 
  • Mary Attea, The Musket Room, New York, NY 
  • Giovanni Cervantes, Taqueria Ramírez, Brooklyn, NY 
  • Amanda Cohen, Dirt Candy, New York, NY 
  • Calvin Eng, Bonnie's, Brooklyn, NY 
  • Shenarri Freeman, Cadence, New York, NY 
  • Charles Gabriel, Charles Pan-Fried Chicken, New York, NY  
  • Anthony Gonçalves, Kanopi, White Plains, NY 
  • Sol Han, LittleMad, New York, NY 
  • JJ Johnson, FIELDTRIP, New York, NY 
  • Sohui Kim, Gage & Tollner, Brooklyn, NY 
  • Shaina Loew-Banayan, Cafe Mutton, Hudson, NY  
  • Paolo Garcia Mendoza, Karenderya, Nyack, NY 
  • Ayesha Nurdjaja, Shukette, New York, NY 
  • Junghyun Park, Atomix, New York, NY 
  • Franco Sampogna, Frevo, New York, NY 
  • Eric See, Ursula, Brooklyn, NY 
  • Hillary Sterling, Ci Siamo, New York, NY 
  • Sohail Zandi, Brushland Eating House, Bovina, NY 

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)

  • Robert Andreozzi, Pizza Marvin, Providence, RI 
  • Paul Callahan, Vino e Vivo, Exeter, NH 
  • Jeff Fournier, Thompson House Eatery, Jackson, NH 
  • Mojo Hancy-Davis, May Day, Burlington, VT 
  • Valentine Howell, Krasi, Boston, MA  
  • Christian Hunter, Community Table, Washington, CT 
  • Sara Jenkins, Nina June, Rockport, ME 
  • Jason LaVerdiere, Flux, Lisbon Falls, ME  
  • Courtney Loreg, Woodford Food & Beverage, Portland, ME  
  • Alganesh Michael, A Taste of Abyssinia, South Burlington, VT 
  • Yahya Noor, Tawakal Halal Cafe, Boston, MA  
  • Tony Pastor, Fore Street, Portland, ME  
  • Isaul Perez, Isa, Portland, ME 
  • Sherry Pocknett, Sly Fox Den Too, Charlestown, RI 
  • Yisha Siu, Yunnan Kitchen, Boston, MA  
  • Derrick Teh, SEKALI, Boston, MA 
  • Ellie Tiglao, Tanám, Somerville, MA  
  • Renee Touponce, The Port of Call, Mystic, CT 
  • Milena Pagán, Little Sister, Providence, RI 
  • Douglass Williams, MIDA, Boston, MA 

Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)

  • Nathan Bentley, Altura Bistro, Anchorage, AK 
  • Tony Brown, Ruins, Spokane, WA 
  • Peter Cho, Han Oak, Portland, OR 
  • Joshua Dorcak, MÄS, Ashland, OR 
  • Brian Hirata, Na‘au, Hawai‘i Island, HI 
  • Jonathan Jones, Epilogue Kitchen & Cocktails, Salem, OR 
  • Dan Koommoo, Crafted, Yakima, WA 
  • Keaka Lee, Kapa Hale, Honolulu, HI 
  • Melissa Miranda, Musang, Seattle, WA 
  • Vince Nguyen, Berlu, Portland, OR 
  • David Nichols, Eight Row, Seattle, WA 
  • Thomas Pisha-Duffly, Gado Gado, Portland, OR 
  • Crystal Platt, Lion & Owl, Eugene, OR 
  • Beau Schooler, In Bocca Al Lupo, Juneau, AK 
  • Sheldon Simeon, Tiffany's, Wailuku, HI 
  • Mutsuko Soma, Kamonegi, Seattle, WA 
  • Renee Trafton, Beak Restaurant, Sitka, AK 
  • Robert Urquidi, Ethel's Grill, Honolulu, HI 
  • Aaron Verzosa, Archipelago, Seattle, WA 
  • Lee Anne Wong, Papa‘aina, Lahaina, HI 

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

  • Sam Fore, Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites, Lexington, KY 
  • Josh Habiger, Bastion, Nashville, TN 
  • Sam Hart, Counter-, Charlotte, NC 
  • Ronald Hsu, Lazy Betty, Atlanta, GA 
  • Daniel "Dano" Heinze, Vern's, Charleston, SC 
  • Terry Koval, The Deer and the Dove, Decatur, GA 
  • Dayna Lee-Márquez, Comal 864, Greenville, SC 
  • Jiyeon Lee and Cody Taylor, Heirloom Market BBQ, Atlanta, GA 
  • Josiah McGaughey, Vivian, Asheville, NC 
  • Ramin Mirzakhani, Laury's Restaurant, Charleston, WV 
  • Trevor Moran, Locust, Nashville, TN 
  • Dean Neff, Seabird, Wilmington, NC 
  • Keith Rhodes, Catch, Wilmington, NC 
  • Isaiah Screetch, Spark Community Café, Versailles, KY 
  • Jessica Shillato, Spotted Salamander, Columbia, SC 
  • Sahar Siddiqi, Chai Pani, Decatur, GA 
  • Paul Smith, 1010 Bridge, Charleston, WV 
  • Stephanie Tyson, Sweet Potatoes, Winston-Salem, NC 
  • Deborah VanTrece, Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, Atlanta, GA 
  • Preeti Waas, Cheeni Indian Food Emporium, Raleigh, NC 

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

  • Blake Aguillard and Trey Smith, Saint-Germain, New Orleans, LA 
  • Timon Balloo, The Katherine, Fort Lauderdale, FL 
  • Jeremy and Cindy Bearman, Oceano Kitchen, Lantana, FL 
  • Ana Castro, Lengua Madre, New Orleans, LA 
  • Fernando, Nando, and Valerie Chang, Itamae, Miami, FL 
  • Hunter Evans, Elvie's, Jackson, MS 
  • Francis Guzmán, Vianda, San Juan, PR  
  • Amarys and Jordan Herndon, Palm & Pine, New Orleans, LA 
  • Timothy Hontzas, Johnny's Restaurant, Homewood, AL 
  • Alex Perry and Kumi Omori, Vestige, Ocean Springs, MS 
  • Rick Mace, Tropical Smokehouse, West Palm Beach, FL 
  • Melissa M. Martin, Mosquito Supper Club, New Orleans, LA 
  • Pushkar Marathe, Stage, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 
  • Henry Moso, Kabooki Sushi, Orlando, FL 
  • Charly Pierre, Fritai, New Orleans, LA 
  • Colleen Quarls and Liz Hollinger, Molly's Rise and Shine, New Orleans, LA 
  • Rafael Rios, Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico, Bentonville, AR 
  • Michael Stoltzfus, Coquette, New Orleans, LA 
  • Natalia Vallejo, Cocina al Fondo, San Juan, PR 
  • Lojo Washington, Queen of Sheeba, West Palm Beach, FL

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)

  • Ben Alexander, Mr. Kims, Tulsa, OK 
  • Oscar Amador and Francesco Di Caudo, Anima by EDO, Las Vegas, NV 
  • Rene Andrade and Roberto Centeno, Bacanora, Phoenix, AZ 
  • Kaoru Azeuchi, KAISEKI YUZU, Las Vegas, NV 
  • Jaren Bates and Brett Vibber, The Table at Junipine, Sedona, AZ 
  • Lisa Becklund, FarmBar, Tulsa, OK 
  • Andrew Black, Grey Sweater, Oklahoma City, OK 
  • Jeff Chanchaleune, Ma Der Lao Kitchen, Oklahoma City, OK 
  • Yip Cheung, Red Plate, Las Vegas, NV 
  • Nephi Craig, Café Gozhóó, Whiteriver, AZ 
  • Wendy Garcia, Tumerico, Tucson, AZ 
  • Basit Gauba, Tikka Spice, Albuquerque, NM 
  • Fernando Hernández, Testal, Phoenix, AZ 
  • Jimmy Li, ShangHai Taste, Las Vegas, NV 
  • Luis and Berenice Medina, El Chile Toreado, Santa Fe, NM  
  • Yotaka and Alex Martin, Lom Wong, Phoenix, AZ 
  • Andrea Meyer, The Love Apple, Taos, NM 
  • Justin Pioche, Pioche Food Group, Upper Fruitland (Doolkai), Navajo Nation, NM 
  • David Sellers, Horno Restaurant, Santa Fe, NM 
  • Paul Wilson, Boston Title & Abstract, Tulsa, OK

Best Chef: Texas

  • Nicola Blaque, The Jerk Shack, San Antonio, TX 
  • Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Canje, Austin, TX 
  • Damien Brockway, Distant Relatives, Austin, TX 
  • Reyna Duong, Sandwich Hag, Dallas, TX 
  • Kareem El-Ghayesh, KG BBQ, Austin, TX 
  • Jalen Heard, Lane Milne, and Jonny White, Goldee's Barbecue, Fort Worth, TX 
  • Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia, and Sean Wen, Curry Boys BBQ, San Antonio, TX 
  • Greg Gatlin, Gatlin’s BBQ, Houston, TX 
  • Benchawan Jabthong Painter, Street to Kitchen, Houston, TX 
  • Ai Le, Nam Giao, Houston, TX 
  • Olivia López and Jonathan Percival, Molino Olōyō, Dallas, TX 
  • Enrique Lozano, El Charlatan, Socorro, TX 
  • Emiliano Marentes, ELEMI, El Paso, TX 
  • Ana Liz Pulido, Ana Liz Taqueria, Mission, TX  
  • Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, José, Dallas, TX 
  • Regino Rojas, Revolver Taco Lounge, Dallas, TX 
  • John Russ, Clementine, San Antonio, TX 
  • Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland, Burnt Bean Co., Seguin, TX 
  • Kiran Verma, Kiran's, Houston, TX 
  • Jon Walter, Chez Sami, Wolfforth, TX 

