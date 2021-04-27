'These are world-class vocalists': Blake Shelton 'steals' Milwaukee's Anna Grace during The Voice

Milwaukee's Anna Grace will be staying in The Voice competition following the conclusion of the Knockouts Round Monday evening.

Grace, 20, was up against Gihanna Zoë, 17. Grace sang “If I Die Young” by The Band Perry, while Zoë sang “Glitter In The Air" by Pink.

The judges in the end chose Zoë as the winner of the round, which would have removed Grace from the competition.

But after Grace thanked the judges, coach Blake Shelton pushed his 'steal' button and added Grace to his team. Grace was previously on Kelly Clarkson's team.

"These are world-class vocalists. And I happen to think that you're one of them," Shelton said during the episode, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Grace told TMJ4 News last month that she never thought she’d get this far, not just in the competition, but in life. She had a near-death experience after experiencing septic shock. It kept her in and out of the hospital for around eight months. She had multiple infections at that time that kept her rushing to the hospital.

After her last one, doctors said her body had been through so much that she might not survive another bad episode.

That's when things clicked for Grace.

"I don’t think I would be singing if that didn’t happen to me, just because that really opened my eyes to like, okay, you only get one life. What are you doing? Why aren’t you doing what you love?" she said.

She started singing at her church. She picked up the guitar and piano, and she pursued her love of music.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen with like to my life, and I just want to do all the stuff that I love. So that’s when I kind of started singing at church," Grace told TMJ4.

