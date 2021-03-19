After near-death experience, Milwaukee singer finds her voice, shocks judges on 'The Voice'

MILWAUKEE — It has been a long road to get there, but Anna Grace stunned the judges on "The Voice" so much she got a rare and coveted award - a four-chair turn.

All four music superstars: Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson turned their chairs during the blind audition because they wanted to have Grace on their team. That doesn't happen often.

"So, this is actually my fourth time auditioning like going through the process this was the first time I ever made it to the [Blind Audition] part of it," she said.

Grace sang a soulful rendition of Billie Eilish's "My Future." As excited as she was when the judges hit the big red button to turn their chairs, she kept her cool. When it came to making a decision on who her coach would be, that was easy.

NBC/Tyler Golden/NBC THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" Episode 2005 -- Pictured: Anna Grace -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

"I always like dreamed of auditioning for 'The Voice' or a show like that. And I always told myself if ever get on and Kelly turns to me, I'm going to choose her."

That's exactly what she did.

Anna never thought she’d get this far, though. Not just in the competition but in life. She had a near-death experience after experiencing septic shock. It kept her in and out of the hospital for around eight months. She had multiple infections in that time that kept her rushing to the hospital. After her last one, doctors said her body had been through so much that she might not survive another bad episode.

That's when things clicked for Grace.

"I don’t think I would be singing if that didn’t happen to me just because that really opened my eyes to like okay you only get one life. What are you doing? Why aren’t you doing what you love?"

She started singing at her church. She picked up the guitar and piano, and she pursued her love for music.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen with like to my life, and I just want to do all the stuff that I love. So that’s when I kind of started singing at church," she said.

Now she moves onto the next round which is a battle round. She couldn't reveal what she would say or exactly when her episode would air. However, on Mondays at 8/7 central, stay tuned to "The Voice" on TMJ4. You might just see a local star in the making.

