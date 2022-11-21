These are the MCTS bus routes being removed in 2023, due to budget cuts

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System on Monday released the changes coming to the bus service in 2023, following budget cuts.

MCTS officials explained in a statement that they are reducing the bus services across the county. The cuts were necessary, officials said, due to the drying out of COVID-19 stimulus money; less people traveling downtown due to virtual work; and a country-wide shortage of bus drivers.

The transit system needs $30 million to maintain service; cuts in 2023 are also part of an effort to "chip away at the future fiscal gap," MCTS officials said. Federal stimulus money will no longer be available in 2025, they said.

How will Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) routes change in 2023?

Route Eliminations:

Freeway Flyer Routes 40, 43, 44, 46, 48, and 49: These six routes, which have been suspended since January 2022, will be eliminated due to previously low levels of ridership. Many downtown employers have moved to hybrid work models due to COVID-19 and reduced the demand for this service. MCTS outlined these changes in a public hearing at the County Board’s Committee on Transportation and Transit earlier this year. NOTE: U-Bus Routes 40U, 44U, and 49U are not affected and will continue as scheduled.



and will continue as scheduled. Route 79 and Route 143: MCTS previously announced it will end its contract after December 31, 2022 to Waukesha County and Ozaukee County. Ozaukee County will be continuing the Ozaukee Express (143) with GoRiteway as the provider. Waukesha County is holding public hearings to consider future options for its Freeway Flyer Routes.



Route 137: Service will be eliminated due to previously low levels of ridership. Service has been suspended since March 2020.



Special bus services to Wisconsin State Fair and Brewers Games: The Cream Puff line and Brewers line will also be eliminated. Riders can take local routes to these locations.



Routes 34, 88, 92: Changes to these routes begin December 4, 2022. Route 34 service frequency will be reduced to every 30 minutes (previously 20 minutes). Service frequency on Routes 88 and 92 will be reduced to approximately every 40 minutes (previously 30 minutes).



Route 52: Service will be modified in March 2023 due to very low ridership. Additional information will be provided next year.

Changes to winter routes can be found on MCTS's website.

