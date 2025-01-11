Our TMJ4 team has been able to connect with Wisconsin natives living in Southern California as wildfires continue to devastate the area.

"There is no safe space,” Mequon native, Josh Silberman said over Zoom.

That is the sobering reality for many people who live near the deadly wildfires raging in Southern California.

TMJ4

"I have my car full of stuff now and I'm just ready to go whenever I get the get-out-of-dodge evacuation,” Silberman said.

It's been days of heartbreak, no sleep, and constant worry for Silberman. He lives in Encino.

Watch: Mequon native evacuates after wildfires continue to spread

'There is no safe space': Mequon native evacuates after wildfires continue to spread

"I couldn't sleep at all last night, because it was planes and helicopters are all hovering over my house and they're all dropping flame retardant and water,” Silberman explained.

Josh Silberman

Although fire crews have been working around the clock to contain the massive blaze, the winds have made it extremely difficult.

"These people are working nonstop, and it is absolutely insane,” Silberman explained.

Silberman took this photo Friday morning from his backyard.

"It was crazy. I was in my backyard getting rid of some brush and things that are flammable to try and protect the house if the fires come and I see over the hill and it's a big orange smokey cloud,” Silberman explained.

The fast first responders gave him some peace of mind.

"Literally 15 seconds later this huge plane came and woosh took it all out."

Silberman said these hard times serve as a good reminder for all of us.

"I think if there is anything I can say to the people at home that want to help is just support your local fire people,” he said.

Silberman updated our news team at 10:15 CST that he was ordered to evacuate. He tells us he is safe.

TMJ4

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error