'It's been absolutely insane': Wisconsin natives closely monitor devastating wildfires in California

LOS ANGELES — The massive wildfires that started in the Highlands of the Pacific Palisades may seem far from Wisconsin. However, some people from Southeast Wisconsin are facing the horrific sights of the deadly fires.

"Just picture palm trees on fire, ash blowing all around, and orange smoke everywhere," said Milwaukee native Brooke Bayer.

Bayer moved to the Los Angeles area to work for Warner Bros. She said the typically sunny skies outside the studio are now filled with black and orange clouds.

"When you're not here and you're not in it, you're like, 'Oh, wow, that sucks, there's a fire. You know, that's a bummer.' But when you're actually here, you're like, 'Wow, that's my friend’s house on fire. It really just hits home,'" Bayer explained.

She has a bag packed just in case the flames come too close for comfort.

"It's just so sad. I mean, there are no other words than heartbreaking and devastating seeing your friends have to evacuate," Bayer said.

Another Wisconsinite, Josh Silberman, is prepared to evacuate as soon as the wildfires get too close to his home.

"It all just happened so fast, and it's been absolutely insane," he explained.

The Mequon native is closely monitoring the fires and packing his belongings.

"There are fire trucks everywhere, the highways are jammed with first responders going back and forth on the 405. There are helicopters over my house consistently. There are planes flying everywhere. It's just crazy," Silberman explained.

