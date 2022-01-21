Watch live: Theodore Edgecomb trial enters third day of testimony

MILWAUKEE — The third day of testimony is underway in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a Milwaukee immigration attorney.

Theodore Edgecomb is the defendant in the case and is accused of killing Jason Cleereman in September of 2020 near Holton and Brady Streets. He faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide.

Prosecutors called several witnesses to the stand Thursday, with more expected Friday beginning with a Milwaukee County medical examiner.

Edgecomb plans to claim self-defense at trial, and his attorneys say he will testify. Defense attorneys say surveillance video provided shows Cleereman pull up behind Edgecomb and chase after him in the moments before the shooting.

Edgecomb's attorneys say he was picking up food that night for his daughter when he was hit by a car and heard Cleereman yell at him.

At the start of the trial, several potential jurors were accidentally shown on the courtroom’s live video feed which can be viewed by the public.

Edgecomb’s defense then asked the presiding judge to dismiss the entire jury pool of 50 Milwaukee County residents. The request was granted out of an abundance of caution after the judge learned several potential jurors were shown on the court’s livestream. Jurors have a constitutional right to remain anonymous.

The judge called it an awful and despicable situation after hearing screenshots of potential jurors were posted on social media. The judge ultimately called for brand new pool jurors. On Wednesday, the jury was selected from a new pool of jurors.

Media were not allowed to rebroadcast the court’s live feed of jury selection. Therefore, TMJ4 News is unable to show you any of the events that took place in court related to this case on Tuesday.

A new pool of jurors were brought into the courtroom for examination Tuesday afternoon. The trial will begin once 12 jurors and two alternates are selected. The judge told potential jurors that the trial is expected to wrap up next Monday.

Before jury selection began, Edgecomb pleaded guilty to two counts of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping which stemmed from two unrelated cases. That leaves one count of first-degree intentional homicide for jurors to decide on at trial.

