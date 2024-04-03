WEST BEND — “We didn’t think we had pictures of puffins but we did.”

John and Christine Moczynski are avid nature photographers. They traveled all the way to Katmai National Park in Alaska to take pictures of bears eating during the annual salmon run.

“You know it’s always fun to try and get the shot," John Moczynski said.

They are always looking to capture that once-in-a-lifetime moment in nature.

James Groh A photo of bear cups taken by the Moczynskis on a trip to Katmai National Park in Alaska.

“We had some baby bears that year," John said about the trip to Alaska.

Despite their passion and efforts, the West Bend couple doesn't always achieve their goals. Nature has its own plans, and sometimes it doesn't align with their expectations.

“We had a trip in October where we were looking for owls the entire trip and didn't see one owl," he said.

That's a bit of a disappointment for a couple who loves bird-watching.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen (an owl) in nature," he said.

He’d spent years going into the forest for that rare photo, and then one day it came to him. Fate had a delightful surprise in store for the couple. On March 12, a great horned owl chose their balcony as a nesting spot, bringing along its partner and laying two eggs in a planter.

“It’s just funny that she landed on our balcony," he said.

The Potted Owl: Great Horned Owl nests in a flower pot on West Bend couple’s balcony

The Moczynskis affectionately named the owl, River. Alongside her mate, Oscar, she has become a captivating presence in their lives. The two mates have lively conversations that can be heard throughout the Moczynski's apartment.

“They just have such a personality especially when they start talking to one another. It fills up the whole living room," John said.

This isn't typical for Great Horned Owls. They usually chose to nest in trees and not planters on balconies. Recognizing the rare situation, John decided to document River and Oscar's activities. He bought three Nest cameras to observe the owls' daily lives. He posts clips to a Facebook group called The Potted Owl. In three weeks the group has gained nearly 5,000 followers.

“Once I had that moment where I thought I was watching National Geographic I’m like okay this is probably more than just a bird on my balcony," he said.

James Groh Three computers are hooked up to three different cameras that follow River and Oscar's daily life. The video feeds can be displayed on the large projector screen.

Moczynski expects his new housemates to be there for at least another two to three months so the eggs can hatch and the babies fly away.

“(River) is like mother nature or an incarnation of mother nature. I don’t know how to describe it, but she’s more than just a bird at least to us she is.

But before River flies away, the Moczynskis will soak up every moment of having their new housemate. Having 24/7 access to these two owls definitely makes up for the one trip they didn’t see any owls.

