Behind the scenes: West Bend's $4.6 million downtown renovation project

WEST BEND, Wis. — West Bend's downtown area is undergoing a significant transformation with a $4.6 million renovation project currently underway. The construction has closed off Main Street for drivers, but businesses remain open and accessible.

Candy Man on Main, a popular candy and chocolate store located in the heart of downtown, is one of the many businesses welcoming customers.

"For a business owner, you look at it (construction) and you are like, 'Oh boy,' but you know it's going to be great, we just have to get through it," said owner Bill Laufer.

The project includes a new roadway, new lighting, an audio system, and the replacement of crosswalks.

Jessica Wildes, Communications and Economic Development Director for West Bend, said that the renovation is possible due to significant development and growth in the downtown area.

The construction is happening simultaneously with the $10 million Riverwalk Project. The east side of the walkway was completed in 2019, and now construction is underway on the west side.

"The river is one of our greatest assets in the City of West Bend. It's what our name is from and we want to highlight it," said Wildes.

While the renovation has caused parking restrictions in front of businesses, there are plenty of parking spots located adjacent to Main Street.

"It might look like a construction zone because it is but you can easily park right across the street. We have a lot of parking lots too," said Wildes.

Both Wildes and Laufer encourage visitors to stop by, support the local businesses, and witness the transformation firsthand.

"If nothing else, to look at the progress, bring down the little kiddos and see those big dump trucks and big earth moves. It's a pretty big deal."

Construction is set to wrap up in October. The West Bend Farmers Market will still take place at a new location at the Tower Heritage Center.

To learn more about the project, visit the city's website.

To learn more about Candy Man on Main, email Candymanonmain@hotmail.com

