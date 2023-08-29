The Pfister named to top 10 best historic hotels in the US by USA Today

MILWAUKEE — USA Today released its top 10 list of the best historic hotels in the U.S. and Milwaukee's Pfister Hotel made the list. The Pfister Hotel came in at No. 6 on the list, with a hotel in Pennsylvania taking first place.

According to USA Today, The Pfister, known as the "Grand Hotel of the West" was the first hotel in the country to have a separate thermostat in each room. Now, it's home to the largest collection of American Victorian Art.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized among the nation’s top 10 historic hotels by USA TODAY, especially considering the important role reader input played in our selection,” said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “With the Pfister celebrating its 130th anniversary this year, this designation is especially meaningful as we honor decades of impeccable elegance and beloved traditions at this most special hotel."

The list of best historic hotels is part of USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice awards, which feature a wide variety of categories. Wisconsin businesses and attractions have been featured in more than one of the categories including Kwik Trip which was named the best gas station in the U.S.

