Kwik Trip named the best gas station in the U.S. by USA Today

MILWAUKEE — USA Today released its Readers' Choice 10 best gas stations in the U.S., and Kwik Trip made the list at No. 1!

It's the fourth year in a row that Kwik Trip was awarded the top spot, but as a Wisconsinite, it should not come as a surprise.

So, what qualities did Kwik Trip need to have to earn the No. 1 slot? According to USA Today, they looked at bathroom cleanliness, coffee freshness, snack options, and obviously, the fuel.

"This Wisconsin-based, family-owned company operates more than 800 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, South Dakota, and Illinois. Their bakeries make more than two dozen different items each day, and all milk is sourced from dairy farms within a 100-mile radius of La Crosse, Wisconsin," USA Today wrote.

The other gas stations to make the list include Hy-Vee, which came in at No. 2, RaceTrac at No. 3, Royal Farms at No. 4, and Maverik at No. 5.

And if you follow Kwik Trip on social media, you know they have a sort of feud with Quik Trip. But we can now say Kwik Trip won because while Quik Trip made the top 10 list, they came in all the way down at No. 9.

You can check out the full list of the top 10 gas stations in the U.S. here.

