The Hop sees continued increase in ridership since 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's streetcar, The Hop, has seen a steady increase in ridership since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, including in the month of July when there were 9,000 more rides than in June.

The Hop gave a sneak peek at the July numbers on Thursday, saying the streetcar gave more than 65,000 rides, averaging more than 2,100 a day.

That's up from June when The Hop gave 50,000 rides, averaging 1,600 rides per day.

Sure! We planned to post tomorrow, but will give you a sneak peak. We gave 65,749 rides in July (2,121/day). — The Hop (@thehopmke) August 10, 2023

It's not just June to July that saw an increase, but the numbers have been steadily rising since the beginning of 2021. According to The Hop's online records, ridership was averaging less than 500 rides a day in January 2021.

Since then, that number has quadrupled. Throughout 2021, The Hop saw numbers rise month to month, ending 2021 with an average of 930 rides a day.

At the beginning of 2022, we saw numbers averaging around 500, but by the end of the year, the average ridership per day was more than 1,000 rides.

We started 2023 with similar numbers to that of Dec. 2022, and have seen a steady increase from 32,000 rides in January to the latest 65,000 rides in July.

To view all of The Hop ridership numbers, click here.

